Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.05.

LLY stock opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.74. The company has a market capitalization of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $157.83 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

