Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NYSE:EFC opened at $17.55 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

