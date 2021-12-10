Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

ESRT traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -184.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $102,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

