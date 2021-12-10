Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after purchasing an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,785,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.