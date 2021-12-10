Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CSFB cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.89.

ENB stock opened at C$48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$40.63 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.87.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

