Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 50,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 81,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.52 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

Endurance Gold Company Profile (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. It primarily has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Reliance Gold Property located near Gold Bridge, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

