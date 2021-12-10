Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 4.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 40,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,370,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 13.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

