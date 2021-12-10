Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.75

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.37, with a volume of 806900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

