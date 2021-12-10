Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NETI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eneti has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22. Eneti has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Eneti by 158.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 24,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the second quarter worth $273,000.

Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

