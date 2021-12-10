Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.26. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.