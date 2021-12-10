Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enviva Partners by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the period.

Shares of EVA opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.