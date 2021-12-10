Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NYSE:EVA opened at $72.84 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $73.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

