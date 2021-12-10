Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dye & Durham Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

DND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.40.

DND opened at C$45.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.48. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.85. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$35.51 and a one year high of C$53.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.