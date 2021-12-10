Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxxinity Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxxinity in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxxinity’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Vaxxinity has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.