Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 131,378 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,656,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

