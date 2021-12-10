Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $51,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

