ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

