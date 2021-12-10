Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.
Shares of WTRG opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
