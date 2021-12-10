Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WTRG opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.