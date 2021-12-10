Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.75 Million

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $370.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.78 million and the lowest is $361.80 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.61.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total transaction of $5,895,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,922 shares of company stock worth $25,743,601 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $344.60 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.11.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

