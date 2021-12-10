EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $388.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $300,016.58 and approximately $388.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.49 or 0.00208809 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

