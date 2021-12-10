Ethverse (ETHV) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $6,112.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.00353304 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009970 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.43 or 0.01404649 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

