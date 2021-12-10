Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,454 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

