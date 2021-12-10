Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 112,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

