Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $877,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.71 and a 12 month high of $132.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,866 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

