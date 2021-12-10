Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66,934.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 76,975 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,561 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

