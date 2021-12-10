Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,236 Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000.

Shares of CDC opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

