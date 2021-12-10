Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $90.02 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27.

