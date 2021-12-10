Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 99,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,450. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

