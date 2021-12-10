Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 63604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 30.5% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 112,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

