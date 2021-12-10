Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Northland Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $61.59 and last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 63604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.46.
In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.44.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
