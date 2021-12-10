Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Purchases $462,551.04 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder bought 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $462,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25.

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.69 per share, with a total value of $460,361.07.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder purchased 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder bought 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder bought 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

EVRG stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

