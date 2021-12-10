EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $12.34. 91,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,888. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

