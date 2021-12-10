Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $81.08

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.08, but opened at $85.00. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 3,104 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

