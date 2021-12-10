Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $29,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Huntsman by 12.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after purchasing an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntsman by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after purchasing an additional 416,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.