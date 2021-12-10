Exos Asset Management LLC Has $707,000 Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000.

LCAA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

