Exos Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

FTVIU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06.

