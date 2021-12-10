Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 9,365 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Paya by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after buying an additional 298,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 772,944 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.50 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

