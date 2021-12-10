Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIXU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.