Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Gores Metropoulos II comprises approximately 2.0% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMII opened at $9.92 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.