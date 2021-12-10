Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.8% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 384,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

