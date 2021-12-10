Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $917.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 7.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

