Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $54,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB opened at $329.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.78 and a 200-day moving average of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

