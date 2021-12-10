Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,407 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $326.96. The stock had a trading volume of 425,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887,090. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.09. The company has a market cap of $909.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

