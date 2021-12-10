Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FICO stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,443. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

