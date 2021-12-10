Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.
FICO stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,443. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.11.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
