Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2,129.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 110.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $200.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.43 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.13.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.