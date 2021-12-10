Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 338.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

NYSE:STOR opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.





