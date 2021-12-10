Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $34,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 107.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $31,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $26,931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $59.40 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.