Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after buying an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $188.57. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

