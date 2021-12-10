Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $89,000 Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

