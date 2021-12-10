Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE PEG opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.