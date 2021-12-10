Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 26.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock worth $17,780,638 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

